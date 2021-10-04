Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 175.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.31 or 1.00258882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.94 or 0.06858240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

