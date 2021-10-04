LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.75

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.75 and last traded at $157.69, with a volume of 833733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.