Lua Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00278908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00114108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

