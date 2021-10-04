Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.77 and a 200 day moving average of $361.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.