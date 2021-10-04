Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,044.70

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $395,044.70 and $2,186.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

