LUXCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $877,763.40 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $877,763.40 and $201.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,574.62 or 0.99900237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00078492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00360686 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.14 or 0.00668041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00244864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001498 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,222,845 coins and its circulating supply is 12,215,613 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.