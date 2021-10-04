Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in September

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $129.17 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.01.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

