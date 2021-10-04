Maecenas Market Capitalization Tops $244,593.80 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $244,593.80 and approximately $178.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

