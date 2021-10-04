Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. 15,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Makita has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

