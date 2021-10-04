Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.05. 221,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

