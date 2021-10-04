Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.05. 221,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.
About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
