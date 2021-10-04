Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,060.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
About Man Wah
