Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,060.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

