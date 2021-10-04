Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Financial Contrast

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

This table compares Jackson Financial and Manulife Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial $58.91 billion 0.64 $3.98 billion $2.05 9.48

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jackson Financial and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Manulife Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Manulife Financial has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.97%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 7.52% 12.96% 0.72%

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Jackson Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.