MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00063089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00097990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00139302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,116.93 or 1.00145755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.12 or 0.06808219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.