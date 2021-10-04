Maple (MPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.89 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Maple has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $692,027.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $16.86 or 0.00034235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.