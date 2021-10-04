Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.46

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.