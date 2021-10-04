Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.67. 293,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,922. The stock has a market cap of $315.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

