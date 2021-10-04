Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 722.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 159.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after buying an additional 440,496 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9,807.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,812,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

