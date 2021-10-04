Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

LULU traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $396.11. 33,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.