Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.72. 359,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

