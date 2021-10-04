Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,362 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.99. 412,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,141. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

