Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.23. 169,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,895. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

