Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 50,162 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA JKE traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $283.81. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

