Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 3,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,942. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

