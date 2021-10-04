Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 173,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,656. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

