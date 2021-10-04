Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $4.78 on Monday, hitting $191.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

