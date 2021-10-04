Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.75. 584,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,498,982. The company has a market cap of $260.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

