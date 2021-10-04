Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,024,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. 12,532,677 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

