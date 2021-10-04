Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.33. 66,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,201. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.24 and a 200 day moving average of $303.56. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

