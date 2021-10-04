Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $23.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $553.62. 107,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,132. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $636.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

