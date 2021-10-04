Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 320,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

