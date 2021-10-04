Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 314,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,462. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

