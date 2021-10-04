Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.