Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $2,458.93. 7,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,268.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,290.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

