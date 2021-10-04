Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 80.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $12.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $195.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

