Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,816. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.16. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

