Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 467,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 1.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 226,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300,261 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 401,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,278. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

