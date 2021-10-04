Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $15.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $555.42. The stock had a trading volume of 992,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

