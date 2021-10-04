Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $15.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $555.42. The stock had a trading volume of 992,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.
REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
