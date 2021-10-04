Mark Newcomer Sells 2,462 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24.

NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 196,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,766. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PaySign by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.