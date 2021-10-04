Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 215

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.64).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 184.75 ($2.41) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.29.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

