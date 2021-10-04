Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.