Marlin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.03 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $66.81 million and approximately $42.03 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00108553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00146549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.67 or 0.99889310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.53 or 0.06914471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.