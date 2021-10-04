Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Up 5.4%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69). 66,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 193,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 849 ($11.09).

Several research firms have commented on MRL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Marlowe in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 827.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 807.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company has a market cap of £690.29 million and a PE ratio of -288.71.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

