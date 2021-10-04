Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 8,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,741,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

