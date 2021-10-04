Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.80.
MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $270.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.19. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.