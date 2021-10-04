Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.80.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $270.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.19. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

