Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.12.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $158.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

