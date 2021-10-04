Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.12.
MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MTCH opened at $158.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
