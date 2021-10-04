Mate (MATE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $97,917.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Mate has a market cap of $869,132.85 and $97,917.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mate has traded up 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.31 or 1.00258882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.94 or 0.06858240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins.

