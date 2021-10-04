Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 343106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -280.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth $4,837,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

