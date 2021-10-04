Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 343106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -280.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth $4,837,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
