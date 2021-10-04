Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $69.65 on Monday. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

