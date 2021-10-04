Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: MTNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2021 – Matinas BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Matinas BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – Matinas BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Matinas BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Matinas BioPharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Matinas BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company's proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company's lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. "

Shares of MTNB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,640. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

