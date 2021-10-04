Matrix AI Network Price Hits $0.0566 on Major Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $689,625.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00347934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

